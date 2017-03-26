J-pop singer, Kyogen troupe perform at Washington cherry blossom event

Multilingual J-pop singer May J., members of the Shigeyama Kyogen traditional Japanese theater troupe from Kyoto and other artists performed at the opening ceremony Saturday of an annual cherry blossom festival in Washington.

With many cherry trees in full bloom in the capital, May J., who sung "Let It Go" from the 2013 Disney animation film "Frozen" and other songs in both English and Japanese, said she was glad to have seen people picnicking under the blossoms in downtown Washington.

"That's how the Japanese people enjoy cherry blossoms. I was happy to see that," she said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Muriel Bowser, mayor of the District of Columbia, said the capital welcomed 1.5 million people for the festival last year and expects around the same number this year.

A series of Japan-related events such as Japanese film screenings, kite flying, fireworks and a downtown parade are scheduled for the festival through April 16.

"We are very happy in the district that spring has officially arrived and that our cherry blossoms are blooming," Bowser said.

She said that in celebrating the festival, the capital's people were showing "great appreciation for the wonderful gift" of cherry trees they received from Japan 105 years ago.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival commemorates the 1912 gift of about 3,000 nursery cherry trees by Tokyo to Washington to enhance bilateral friendship.

Kenichiro Sasae, the Japanese ambassador to the United States, said the festival is the biggest celebration of the Japan-U.S. friendship in the United States.

The audience burst into laughter when Sasae joked that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a "nice try" when he presented 150 maple trees during his visit to Washington last year, in an apparent comparison to Japan's gift of 3,000 cherry trees.

==Kyodo