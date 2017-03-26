Rugby: Scotland to play Italy in Singapore, source confirms

Asia will get another taste of top class rugby action in June when Scotland take on Italy in Singapore.

An informed source has told Kyodo News the game is "definitely on for June 10."

Exact details have yet to be confirmed, the source said, as a number of companies are hoping to stage the event at Singapore National Stadium, the second home of Super Rugby's Japanese franchise the Sunwolves.

The two sides will stopover in the island state on their way to Australia and Fiji.

Scotland play the Wallabies on June 17 and the Fijians seven days later, while the Azzurri will fly from Singapore to Suva to take on the Pacific islanders before playing Michael Cheika's Australia a week later in Brisbane on June 24.

The two sides last met on March 18 in the Six Nations with the Scots winning 29-0 in Vern Cotter's last game in charge.

The tour marks former flyhalf Gregor Townsend's debut as head coach of Scotland, who will be understrength as some of their first-choice players will be away with the British and Irish Lions in New Zealand.

==Kyodo