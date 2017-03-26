Signs detected of possible N. Korean preparation for nuclear test

Satellite surveillance of North Korea's nuclear test site suggests Pyongyang may be preparing to test another nuclear explosive device, a U.S. institute monitoring the site said Saturday.

"Commercial satellite imagery of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site indicates the presence of possibly four or five vehicles or trailers at the entrance" to the site, the U.S.-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University said on its 38 North website.

While not conclusive, the institute said the presence of vehicles could indicate North Korea is preparing to conduct a sixth nuclear test, as they "could be involved in the installation of instrumentation or even a nuclear device."