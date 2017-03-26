Close

Kyodo News

March 26, 2017 20:06

17:42 26 March 2017

Signs detected of possible N. Korean preparation for nuclear test

WASHINGTON, March 26, Kyodo

Satellite surveillance of North Korea's nuclear test site suggests Pyongyang may be preparing to test another nuclear explosive device, a U.S. institute monitoring the site said Saturday.

"Commercial satellite imagery of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site indicates the presence of possibly four or five vehicles or trailers at the entrance" to the site, the U.S.-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University said on its 38 North website.

While not conclusive, the institute said the presence of vehicles could indicate North Korea is preparing to conduct a sixth nuclear test, as they "could be involved in the installation of instrumentation or even a nuclear device."

