Bangladesh bomb blasts kill at least 6

At least six people, including two police officers, were killed in two bomb blasts on Saturday evening near a suspected militant hideout in the northeastern city of Sylhet, police confirmed Sunday.

The explosions happened a few hundred meters away from the hideout, a five-story building that was raided by army commandoes along with other security forces, Metropolitan Police sources said.

A local hospital said that 57 injured had been admitted by 2 a.m. Sunday.