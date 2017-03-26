17:47 26 March 2017
Bangladesh bomb blasts kill at least 6
DHAKA, March 26, Kyodo
At least six people, including two police officers, were killed in two bomb blasts on Saturday evening near a suspected militant hideout in the northeastern city of Sylhet, police confirmed Sunday.
The explosions happened a few hundred meters away from the hideout, a five-story building that was raided by army commandoes along with other security forces, Metropolitan Police sources said.
A local hospital said that 57 injured had been admitted by 2 a.m. Sunday.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.