Abe's popularity intact, handling of land scandal questioned: poll

Public support for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has not been significantly shaken by the scandal over alleged influence-peddling in a cut-price land deal, even though a vast majority of respondents in a Kyodo News poll released Sunday remained doubtful about his version of events.

While the approval rating for his Cabinet slipped only 3.3 percentage points to 52.4 percent, some 82 percent of respondents said the government has not done enough to dispel doubts concerning the sale of government land at a huge discount for construction of a school in Osaka, or allegations that Abe donated money to the school operator.

The disapproval rate for Abe's Cabinet stood at 32.5 percent.