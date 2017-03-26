Sumo: Yokozuna Kisenosato denies Terunofuji to win Spring title

Taped-up yokozuna Kisenosato came from behind to win the Spring Grand Sumo tournament in dramatic fashion, defeating in-form ozeki Terunofuji twice on Sunday.

After suffering a fall on his left shoulder on Friday, Kisenosato was ineffective the following day, when his second straight loss allowed Terunofuji to take the lead. Needing a win on Sunday to even their records at 13-2 and force a championship playoff, Kisenosato somehow survived while his opponent slipped to the surface.

The new yokozuna tried to dodge the ozeki's charge and failed, but showing more strength in his left arm than the day before, he made a match of it before Terunofuji slipped down and Kisenosato was credited with the crucial win.

After Kakuryu dispatched fellow Mongolian yokozuna Harumafuji to end the tournament's regularly scheduled bouts and leave both men with 10-5 records, Terunofuji and crowd favorite Kisenosato returned to the ring.

The first Japanese to be promoted to yokozuna since 1998 with his championship in January, Kisenosato surrendered a solid belt hold to his opponent. But Terunofuji clung to his grip and it proved his undoing as the yokozuna tipped him over to earn the victory.

Kisenosato became the first newly promoted yokozuna to win a championship in 22 years since Takanohana, while putting a damper on a fine tournament from the ozeki who appeared healthy for the first time in nearly two years.

The 25-year-old Mongolian, whose real name is Gantulga Ganerdene, had struggled since a four-tournament stretch in 2015 when he went a combined 48-12. During that period, he won his first grand tournament and was runner-up in another, falling in a championship playoff to yokozuna Kakuryu in September.

In the following tournament, Terunofuji posted a 9-6 mark, but had failed to match that win total for seven straight tournaments in which the lack of strength and flexibility in his legs often made him vulnerable. He sat out the final six days of the 2016 New Year grand tournament and underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee soon after.

Terunofuji entered this tournament with his ozeki ranking in jeopardy after going 4-11 in January. But instead of capitulating, Terunofuji conquered. He bludgeoned his way past his first five opponents before falling to in-form sekiwake Takayasu on the sixth day.

For earning 10-plus wins and being the only wrestler to stop Terunofuji through the first 14 days, Takayasu earned the third Outstanding Performance Prize of his career. Takayasu, who went 11-4 in January, improved to 12-3, forcing out fellow sekiwake Tamawashi (8-7).

Takakeisho, a 20-year-old No. 13 maegashira fighting in his second tournament in the elite makuuchi division, secured his first career tournament prize, the Fighting Spirit award, by concluding the 15-day event with a win over No. 7 maegashira Chiyoshoma (9-6) and earning his 11th win.

"I didn't imagine this," said Takakeisho, whose prize was conditional on his beating Chiyoshoma. "Today was a good match. Just before my bout I heard about the prize. But first of all, I had to win."

"The first day, I wrestled poorly and lost, and I had to question my desire to win. That was a turning point."

Having failed to reclaim his ozeki ranking with 10 wins, sekiwake Kotoshogiku (9-6) went out a winner in an impressive drive and forceout of No. 4 maegashira Yoshikaze (8-7).

==Kyodo