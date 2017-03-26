TEPCO to reshuffle top management, promote Kobayakawa to president

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., operator of the disaster-hit Fukushima nuclear power plant, will reshuffle its top management, promoting Director Tomoaki Kobayakawa to president, people close to the matter said Sunday.

The company, known as TEPCO and effectively controlled by the Japanese government, will finalize the new management team by the end of this month and seek shareholder approval in June, they said.

Kobayakawa, 53, will replace Naomi Hirose, 64, who will take up the new post of vice chairman responsible for compensation paid for damage caused by the nuclear disaster triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.