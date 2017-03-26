Close

Kyodo News

March 26, 2017 20:06

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:41 26 March 2017

TEPCO to reshuffle top management, promote Kobayakawa to president

TOKYO, March 26, Kyodo

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., operator of the disaster-hit Fukushima nuclear power plant, will reshuffle its top management, promoting Director Tomoaki Kobayakawa to president, people close to the matter said Sunday.

The company, known as TEPCO and effectively controlled by the Japanese government, will finalize the new management team by the end of this month and seek shareholder approval in June, they said.

Kobayakawa, 53, will replace Naomi Hirose, 64, who will take up the new post of vice chairman responsible for compensation paid for damage caused by the nuclear disaster triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • TEPCO to reshuffle top management, promote Kobayakawa to president
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  2. 22 Mar 2017Ousted S. Korean President Park to "faithfully" face questioning
  3. 21 Mar 2017Thailand, Uber agree to study legalizing ride-hailing: paper
  4. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea attempts missile launch, fails
  5. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea may have fired missiles: Japan gov't source

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete