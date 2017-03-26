Close

Kyodo News

March 26, 2017

18:59 26 March 2017

Malaysia says talks with Pyongyang to conclude "very soon"

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26, Kyodo

Malaysian officials indicated Sunday that talks with North Korea on thorny affairs plaguing bilateral relations following last month's murder of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, could wrap up "very soon."

"Tomorrow, there will be an official statement to be issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about our negotiations with DPRK," Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamid told reporters, using the acronym for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the official name of the country.

In a separate event, Health Minister Subramaniam Sathasivam said negotiations are currently underway involving the Foreign Ministry and the Prime Minister's Department on the Malaysian side and the North Korean government.

