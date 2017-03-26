Close

Kyodo News

March 26, 2017 20:06

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:30 26 March 2017

Carrie Lam wins H.K. leadership race

By Matthew Lee
HONG KONG, March 26, Kyodo

Carrie Lam, the former No. 2 in the Hong Kong government, was on Sunday elected the next chief executive of the semiautonomous territory by a pro-Beijing election committee, becoming its first female leader.

Lam, 59, received 777 votes of the 1,194-member Election Committee, easily beating her two rivals -- former financial secretary John Tsang, who received 365 votes, and retired judge Woo Kwok-hing, who collected just 21. The total valid vote count was 1,163, according to the returning officer.

"Here, with humility, I stand as chief executive-elect of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China," Lam said in her victory speech.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Carrie Lam wins H.K. leadership race
  • Carrie Lam wins H.K. leadership race
  • Carrie Lam wins H.K. leadership race
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  2. 22 Mar 2017Ousted S. Korean President Park to "faithfully" face questioning
  3. 21 Mar 2017Thailand, Uber agree to study legalizing ride-hailing: paper
  4. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea attempts missile launch, fails
  5. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea may have fired missiles: Japan gov't source

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete