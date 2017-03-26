Carrie Lam wins H.K. leadership race

Carrie Lam, the former No. 2 in the Hong Kong government, was on Sunday elected the next chief executive of the semiautonomous territory by a pro-Beijing election committee, becoming its first female leader.

Lam, 59, received 777 votes of the 1,194-member Election Committee, easily beating her two rivals -- former financial secretary John Tsang, who received 365 votes, and retired judge Woo Kwok-hing, who collected just 21. The total valid vote count was 1,163, according to the returning officer.

"Here, with humility, I stand as chief executive-elect of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China," Lam said in her victory speech.