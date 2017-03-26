Close

Kyodo News

March 26, 2017 23:25

21:34 26 March 2017

Abe's popularity intact, handling of land scandal questioned: poll

TOKYO, March 26, Kyodo

Public support for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has not been significantly shaken by the scandal over alleged influence-peddling in a cut-price land deal, even though a vast majority of respondents to a new Kyodo News poll remain doubtful about his version of events.

The approval rating for his Cabinet slipped only to 52.4 percent, down just 3.3 percentage points from a survey on March 11-12, according to the nationwide telephone survey conducted Saturday and Sunday.

Yet 82.5 percent of respondents said the government has not done enough to dispel doubts concerning the sale of government land at a huge discount for construction of a school in Osaka, or allegations that Abe donated money to the school operator, the results released Sunday showed.

