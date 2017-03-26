Soccer: Kagawa says he's no guarantee to start under Halilhodzic

Shinji Kagawa may have returned to the starting lineup for Japan in Thursday's win over the United Arab Emirates, but the Dortmund midfielder feels far from certain about his place in the first team.

Following training on Sunday for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Thailand at Saitama Stadium, the former Manchester United man said he is taking nothing for granted under Vahid Halilhodzic, who, if need be, has not hesitated in dropping Japan's long-time mainstays like Keisuke Honda, Shinji Okazaki -- and Kagawa.

Kagawa turned in a solid, 71-minute performance against the UAE after starting the game on the bench in Japan's previous qualifier, a 2-1 home win over Group B leaders Saudi Arabia in November. Hiroshi Kiyotake impressed in his place in that game.