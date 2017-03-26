Close

Kyodo News

March 26, 2017 23:25

22:39 26 March 2017

Malaysian police enter N. Korean Embassy: local paper

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26, Kyodo

The Malaysian police on Sunday entered the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur in connection with last month's murder of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, according to a Malaysian Chinese-language newspaper.

Four police officers, including the investigating officer of the murder, the Selangor state police chief and Selangor prosecution team officer, entered the embassy in the morning and were there for two and a half hours, China Press said, adding they were granted permission by the embassy to enter.

The entry indicates that a preliminary agreement may have been reached on processing the body of Kim Jong Nam, and on the recording of statements of three suspected accomplices in the murder believed to be hiding in the embassy, according to the report.

