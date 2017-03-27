Close

Kyodo News

March 27, 2017 14:01

11:46 27 March 2017

Golf: Tanihara drops 2 in a row, finishes 4th at WGC Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, Kyodo

Japan's Hideto Tanihara lost both his semifinal match and the 18-hole consolation match for third place to finish fourth at the Dell Technologies Match Play on Sunday, failing in his bid to become the first Japanese to advance to the final.

Tanihara rallied from 3 down to square the match after 14 holes and did not make it easy for world No. 1 Dustin Johnson in the semifinal, but missed a birdie putt on No. 18 and allowed the eventual champion to close a 1-up victory with a birdie-par finish.

American Johnson, who beat John Rahm of Spain 1 up in the final, picked up his third straight Dell Technologies Match Play title while Tanihara achieved his goal of qualifying for the Apr. 6-9 Masters in Augusta, Georgia by jumping into the world top 50.

  Golf: Tanihara finishes 4th at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
