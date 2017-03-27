Arrest warrant sought for ousted S. Korean president Park

South Korean state prosecutors on Monday sought a warrant to arrest ousted president Park Geun Hye in connection with the corruption and abuse-of-power scandal that ended her presidency, citing concerns that evidence could be destroyed.

Describing the charges against the 65-year-old former leader as "very serious," the prosecutors said that Park "abused (her) powerful presidential status and power" to force businesses to make donations, thus encroaching on their management freedom, and leaked important government secrets.

Park, who was permanently removed from office earlier this month, has denied most of the allegations against her and prosecutors said in a statement to the press that there is a possibility of her destroying evidence.