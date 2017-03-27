Close

Kyodo News

March 27, 2017 14:02

13:03 27 March 2017

Toshiba seeks Korea Elec. help as nuclear unit eyes bankruptcy filing

TOKYO, March 27, Kyodo

Embattled Toshiba Corp. is seeking support from Korea Electric Power Corp. as it prepares for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co., sources close to the matter said Monday.

Westinghouse is expected to meet with U.S. utilities and other stakeholders to explain the Chapter 11 petition. The Japanese technology conglomerate also plans to hold a board meeting in the near future to approve the bankruptcy filing.

By having Westinghouse file Chapter 11 by the end of this month, Toshiba is looking to finalize losses related to the U.S. nuclear unit as part of its restructuring steps.

