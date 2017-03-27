Chiba girl's body believed abandoned after being murdered elsewhere

A 9-year-old girl whose body was found near a drainage ditch in Chiba Prefecture appeared to have been strangled, police said Monday as they continued a murder investigation.

The police believe the body of the Vietnamese girl, Le Thi Nhat Linh, was dumped at the spot where it was found Sunday in Abiko after the victim was murdered elsewhere, as there were no signs of a struggle in the grass field, an investigative source said.

According to the police, the victim's body was found naked with no clothes or other belongings at the site.