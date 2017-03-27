High court to rule on injunction that has halted Takahama reactors

The Osaka High Court is set to rule at 3 p.m. Tuesday on an appeal filed to reverse an injunction that has halted two nuclear reactors at the Takahama power plant in central Japan, parties concerned with the case were notified by the court on Monday.

The Nos. 3 and 4 reactors of Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Takahama plant were the first reactors to be stopped due to a court ruling amid widespread concern about the safety of nuclear power following the 2011 Fukushima meltdowns.

If the Osaka High Court accepts the appeal, filed by Kansai Electric on the March 2016 injunction issued by the Otsu District Court, the operator will be able to resume operation of the reactors. In that case, the Osaka-based utility is expected to proceed to restart the plant in Fukui Prefecture at an early date.