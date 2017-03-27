Video Advisory (March 27) 9-year-old Vietnamese girl murdered in Japan

The following is the latest available news video.

9-year-old Vietnamese girl murdered in Japan

-- Video shot March 26, 2017, shows the site near a drainage ditch in Abiko, Chiba Prefecture, where the body of a 9-year-old girl was found earlier that day. The Vietnamese girl, Le Thi Nhat Linh, is believed to have been strangled, police said. Her body was found in a narrow space under a bridge over the drainage ditch.

==Kyodo