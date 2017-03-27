Close

Kyodo News

March 27, 2017 19:44

17:10 27 March 2017

Video Advisory (March 27) 9-year-old Vietnamese girl murdered in Japan

TOKYO, March 27, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

9-year-old Vietnamese girl murdered in Japan

-- Video shot March 26, 2017, shows the site near a drainage ditch in Abiko, Chiba Prefecture, where the body of a 9-year-old girl was found earlier that day. The Vietnamese girl, Le Thi Nhat Linh, is believed to have been strangled, police said. Her body was found in a narrow space under a bridge over the drainage ditch.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_16074/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

