17:10 27 March 2017
Video Advisory (March 27) 9-year-old Vietnamese girl murdered in Japan
TOKYO, March 27, Kyodo
The following is the latest available news video.
9-year-old Vietnamese girl murdered in Japan
-- Video shot March 26, 2017, shows the site near a drainage ditch in Abiko, Chiba Prefecture, where the body of a 9-year-old girl was found earlier that day. The Vietnamese girl, Le Thi Nhat Linh, is believed to have been strangled, police said. Her body was found in a narrow space under a bridge over the drainage ditch.
(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_16074/)
NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.
==Kyodo