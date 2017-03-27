Close

March 27, 2017

18:07 27 March 2017

China protests Japanese gov't official's Taiwan visit

BEIJING, March 27, Kyodo

China voiced strong opposition Monday to a senior Japanese government official's visit to Taiwan over the weekend, saying that it has caused "serious disturbance" to the improvement of relations between Beijing and Tokyo.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China has already lodged "solemn representations" with Japan over the visit that "clearly runs counter" to its past commitments of limiting the scope of exchanges with Taiwan only to nongovernmental ones.

"I need to stress that the Taiwan issue concerns China's core interests," Hua told a press briefing. "The Japanese side should be aware of serious problems."

