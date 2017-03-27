Close

Kyodo News

March 27, 2017 19:43

18:34 27 March 2017

Soccer: Halilhodzic warns Japan not to underestimate Thailand

By Shintaro Kano
SAITAMA, Japan, March 27, Kyodo

Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic cracked the whip on Monday and fired a warning shot at his team, ordering his players not to take Thailand lightly in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier.

Thailand are last in Group B with just one point from six games, and have little hope of qualifying for next year's World Cup. Japan took another sure step toward Russia on Thursday when they beat the United Arab Emirates in Al Ain, a win that kept them level on points (13) with leaders Saudi Arabia.

Halilhodzic, however, said the mission remains far from accomplished for Japan and that if his team were to underestimate the Thais in anyway, they will pay the price.

