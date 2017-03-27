Close

March 27, 2017 19:43

18:39 27 March 2017

Japan's Diet enacts record 97.45 tril. yen budget for FY 2017

TOKYO, March 27, Kyodo

Japan's parliament on Monday enacted a record 97.45 trillion yen ($880 billion) budget for fiscal 2017 to cover swelling social security costs, enhance defense capabilities and rejuvenate the deflation-hit economy.

The enactment of the budget comes as the Japanese economy struggles to pick up further strength amid sluggish private consumption.

During upper house deliberations, the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shaken by questions about influence-peddling in a cut-price land deal.

