Close

Kyodo News

March 27, 2017 19:43

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:14 27 March 2017

Toshiba seeks Korea Elec. help as nuclear unit eyes bankruptcy filing

TOKYO, March 27, Kyodo

Embattled Toshiba Corp. is seeking support from Korea Electric Power Corp. as Toshiba's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co. prepares to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as early as Tuesday, sources close to the matter said Monday.

The Japanese technology conglomerate, which is also set to spin off its prized chip business to secure funds and bolster its financial standing, is aiming to sell its Westinghouse shares to the South Korean utility and withdraw from the U.S. nuclear business, the sources said.

With support from KEPCO, Westinghouse would be able to seek a business turnaround while maintaining employment, they added.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  2. 22 Mar 2017Ousted S. Korean President Park to "faithfully" face questioning
  3. 21 Mar 2017Thailand, Uber agree to study legalizing ride-hailing: paper
  4. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea attempts missile launch, fails
  5. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea may have fired missiles: Japan gov't source

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete