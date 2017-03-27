Toshiba seeks Korea Elec. help as nuclear unit eyes bankruptcy filing

Embattled Toshiba Corp. is seeking support from Korea Electric Power Corp. as Toshiba's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co. prepares to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as early as Tuesday, sources close to the matter said Monday.

The Japanese technology conglomerate, which is also set to spin off its prized chip business to secure funds and bolster its financial standing, is aiming to sell its Westinghouse shares to the South Korean utility and withdraw from the U.S. nuclear business, the sources said.

With support from KEPCO, Westinghouse would be able to seek a business turnaround while maintaining employment, they added.