U.N. talks begin on treaty to ban nuclear weapons

U.N. negotiations on a treaty outlawing nuclear weapons began in New York on Monday, with the five major nuclear powers not participating.

It is unclear whether Japan, the world's only atom-bombed country, will formally join the talks, though its disarmament envoy Nobushige Takamizawa plans to make a speech on the first day of discussions.

Japan remains vague about whether it will join the talks, reflecting its reliance on the U.S. nuclear deterrent for protection. But it still says it aspires to a nuclear-weapon-free world as the only nation to have been attacked with atomic bombs.

The first round of negotiations will run through Friday, with the second taking place from June 15 through July 7. Both sessions will be held in New York.

Of the five major states possessing nuclear weapons, the United States, Britain, France and Russia are vehemently opposed to the treaty. China recently decided not to participate in the talks after weighing up the possibility of joining them.

Mexico and Austria had been among the countries that have strongly pursued the start of negotiations, urging Japan and North Atlantic Treaty Organization member states to join the talks.

A U.N. working group on nuclear disarmament in August adopted a report recommending to the General Assembly that negotiations begin in 2017 to make nuclear weapons illegal.

The issue was taken up in New York in October, when the committee overseeing disarmament released a resolution that was ultimately endorsed by a large majority in the December plenary session.

