Close

Kyodo News

March 28, 2017 11:36

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:41 28 March 2017

Nuke ban treaty talks unrealistic without nuke 'haves': minister

TOKYO, March 28, Kyodo

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, explaining Tokyo's decision not to take part in U.N. talks on a treaty outlawing nuclear weapons, said Tuesday that such talks are unrealistic without the participation of major nuclear weapon states.

The negotiations that began in New York overnight "not only do not realistically help create a world without nuclear weapons but could also further deepen the rift between nuclear and non-nuclear weapon states and cause an adverse effect," Kishida told reporters.

Japan, the world's only country attacked with nuclear bombs, has said it aspires to a nuclear-weapon-free world but had been vague about whether it would join the U.N. talks, reflecting its reliance on the U.S. nuclear deterrent for protection. During Monday's conference, a Japanese envoy announced Tokyo's stance on the treaty negotiations.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  2. 22 Mar 2017Ousted S. Korean President Park to "faithfully" face questioning
  3. 24 Mar 2017Taiwan vows to combat illegal fishing
  4. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea attempts missile launch, fails
  5. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea may have fired missiles: Japan gov't source

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete