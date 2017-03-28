Nuke ban treaty talks unrealistic without nuke 'haves': minister

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, explaining Tokyo's decision not to take part in U.N. talks on a treaty outlawing nuclear weapons, said Tuesday that such talks are unrealistic without the participation of major nuclear weapon states.

The negotiations that began in New York overnight "not only do not realistically help create a world without nuclear weapons but could also further deepen the rift between nuclear and non-nuclear weapon states and cause an adverse effect," Kishida told reporters.

Japan, the world's only country attacked with nuclear bombs, has said it aspires to a nuclear-weapon-free world but had been vague about whether it would join the U.N. talks, reflecting its reliance on the U.S. nuclear deterrent for protection. During Monday's conference, a Japanese envoy announced Tokyo's stance on the treaty negotiations.