Nuke ban treaty talks unrealistic without nuke 'haves': minister

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, explaining Tokyo's decision not to take part in U.N. talks on a treaty outlawing nuclear weapons, said Tuesday that such talks are unrealistic without the participation of major nuclear weapon states amid the growing nuclear threat posed by North Korea.

The decision by the government triggered criticism and disappointment from the survivors of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombings on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, who saw the first-ever U.N. talks on the treaty to abolish nuclear weapons as a step toward pursuing a nuclear-weapon-free world.

The negotiations that began in New York overnight "not only do not realistically help create a world without nuclear weapons but could also further deepen the rift between nuclear and non-nuclear-weapon states and cause an adverse effect," Kishida told reporters.