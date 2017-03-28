Close

Kyodo News

March 28, 2017 14:52

13:15 28 March 2017

Video Advisory (March 28) 7 high school boys, 1 teacher die in avalanche in climbing lesson

TOKYO, March 28, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

7 high school boys, 1 teacher die in avalanche in climbing lesson

-- An avalanche occurs on a ski slope in Nasu in the eastern Japan prefecture of Tochigi on the morning of March 27, 2017. Seven senior high school boys and one teacher died and many others were injured in the avalanche during a springtime climbing lesson. Police began investigating the case, focusing on why the lesson was conducted despite the heavy snowfall overnight.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_16080/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

