Video Advisory (March 28) 7 high school boys, 1 teacher die in avalanche in climbing lesson

7 high school boys, 1 teacher die in avalanche in climbing lesson

-- An avalanche occurs on a ski slope in Nasu in the eastern Japan prefecture of Tochigi on the morning of March 27, 2017. Seven senior high school boys and one teacher died and many others were injured in the avalanche during a springtime climbing lesson. Police began investigating the case, focusing on why the lesson was conducted despite the heavy snowfall overnight.

==Kyodo