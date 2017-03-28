Close

Kyodo News

March 28, 2017 14:52

13:28 28 March 2017

FOCUS: New term for Kuroda as BOJ governor possible: analysts

By Tomoyuki Tachikawa
TOKYO, March 28, Kyodo

As the end of his current term approaches, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda could be in line for reappointment for another five years, according to some analysts.

The BOJ formally announced late last year that it would not achieve its 2 percent inflation goal during Kuroda's current five-year term, due to end in April 2018, dealing a setback to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" policy mix intended to beat chronic deflation.

With the inflation target Kuroda's signature policy, such an admission of failure might logically spell the end of his governorship at the end of the term.

  • BOJ chief Kuroda gives speech in Tokyo
