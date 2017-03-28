Police probe training body to assess liability over avalanche deaths

Police have opened an investigation into the training body that organized a mountaineering lesson during which seven high school students and a teacher were killed by an avalanche at a ski resort in eastern Japan, investigators said Tuesday.

The police will probe whether sufficient steps were taken to ensure the safety of the students taking part in the program.

Although the lesson had been changed from mountain climbing to snow wading, Tochigi Prefecture's high school athletic federation was unaware of the change as management of the program was left entirely to teachers at the site, a senior official of the organization said.