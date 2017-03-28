Close

March 28, 2017 16:27

15:07 28 March 2017

URGENT: Higher court cancels injunction that halted Takahama reactors

OSAKA, March 28, Kyodo

The Osaka High Court on Tuesday canceled an injunction that has halted two nuclear reactors at Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Takahama power plant in central Japan.

The high court accepted an appeal filed by the utility to invalidate the Otsu District Court's injunction in March last year that ordered a halt to operation of the Nos. 3 and 4 reactors of the plant in Fukui Prefecture as requested by residents in a neighboring prefecture.

==Kyodo

