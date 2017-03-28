Higher court cancels injunction halting Takahama reactors

The Osaka High Court on Tuesday revoked an injunction that halted operation of two nuclear reactors at Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Takahama power plant in central Japan.

The high court accepted an appeal filed by the utility to invalidate the Otsu District Court's injunction in March last year. That court ordered a halt to operation of the Nos. 3 and 4 reactors of the plant in Fukui Prefecture as requested by residents in a neighboring prefecture.

The district court order was the first of its kind that halted operating reactors.