15:19 28 March 2017
Nuclear reactor in S. Korea shut down due to coolant leak
SEOUL, March 28, Kyodo
A nuclear reactor in the suburbs of the city of Busan in southeastern South Korea was manually shut down early Tuesday after the water level in a collection tank rose abnormally, the reactor's operator said.
The incident, which halted the operation of the Kori 4 reactor around 5 a.m., seems to have occurred due to a coolant water leak, according to Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co.
The operator said the reactor is in a stable condition and no radiation leaked from the 950-megawatt reactor. The cause of the incident is being investigated.
