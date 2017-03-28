Close

Kyodo News

March 28, 2017 16:28

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

On April 9, this website will be completely redesigned and renewed. For existing subscribers, we will send new passwords by email before the launch.
In addition to launching a new site for subscribers, Kyodo News will start running Kyodo News Plus, an open-access site offering a selection of news, entertainment topics, blog entries by foreign residents of Japan and much more.

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:19 28 March 2017

Nuclear reactor in S. Korea shut down due to coolant leak

SEOUL, March 28, Kyodo

A nuclear reactor in the suburbs of the city of Busan in southeastern South Korea was manually shut down early Tuesday after the water level in a collection tank rose abnormally, the reactor's operator said.

The incident, which halted the operation of the Kori 4 reactor around 5 a.m., seems to have occurred due to a coolant water leak, according to Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co.

The operator said the reactor is in a stable condition and no radiation leaked from the 950-megawatt reactor. The cause of the incident is being investigated.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  2. 22 Mar 2017Ousted S. Korean President Park to "faithfully" face questioning
  3. 24 Mar 2017Taiwan vows to combat illegal fishing
  4. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea attempts missile launch, fails
  5. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea may have fired missiles: Japan gov't source

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete