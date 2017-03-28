Nuclear reactor in S. Korea shut down due to coolant leak

A nuclear reactor in the suburbs of the city of Busan in southeastern South Korea was manually shut down early Tuesday after the water level in a collection tank rose abnormally, the reactor's operator said.

The incident, which halted the operation of the Kori 4 reactor around 5 a.m., seems to have occurred due to a coolant water leak, according to Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co.

The operator said the reactor is in a stable condition and no radiation leaked from the 950-megawatt reactor. The cause of the incident is being investigated.