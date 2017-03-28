Close

March 28, 2017

16:12 28 March 2017

Man referred to prosecutors over making explosive used by terrorists

TOKYO, March 28, Kyodo

Police referred to prosecutors Tuesday a 23-year-old man suspected of producing the same explosive as used in the terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015 and Brussels last year.

The man is suspected of making a small amount of triacetone triperoxide, known as TATP, at his home in Ichinomiya, Aichi Prefecture, in February last year, according to the police.

He posted on YouTube last year footage showing how to make the explosive from chemicals and drugs sold in stores. The three-minute video has been deleted.

