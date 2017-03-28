Higher court cancels injunction halting Takahama reactors

The Osaka High Court on Tuesday revoked the lower court order which idled two reactors at the Takahama power plant in central Japan, accepting an appeal by Kansai Electric Power Co. against the first injunction ever issued in Japan to halt operating nuclear reactors.

Kansai Electric is expected to take steps to resume operating the plant's Nos. 3 and 4 reactors in Fukui Prefecture after consulting with local governments.

A group of residents in neighboring Shiga Prefecture who won the landmark injunction from the Otsu District Court in March last year are expected to consider countermeasures, including filing a special appeal with the Supreme Court.

Amid widespread concern about the safety of nuclear power following the 2011 Fukushima meltdowns, the residents in Shiga filed a request with the district court in January 2015, seeking an order halting the two reactors at the plant on the Sea of Japan coast.

On March 9, 2016, the district court ordered operation of the two nuclear reactors to be halted, expressing doubts about the utility's safety measures and Japan's post-Fukushima nuclear regulations set by the Nuclear Regulation Authority.

Last July, Kansai Electric filed an appeal against a district court decision rejecting its request to suspend the injunction order.

In Tuesday's decision, the Osaka High Court determined that the post-Fukushima safety measures were "not unreasonable" because they were devised on the basis of the "latest scientific and technical knowledge" that reflects lessons learned from the nuclear disaster.

The utility has criticized the injunction, claiming the ruling was not an objective judgment based on scientific knowledge. It also says the injunction is costing the utility 200 million to 300 million yen ($1.8 million to $2.7 million) more per day to generate power from other fuel.

Kansai Electric removed nuclear fuel from the Takahama reactors between August and September last year given the prolonged court battle.

==Kyodo