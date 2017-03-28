Close

March 28, 2017

17:55 28 March 2017

Nuke ban treaty talks unrealistic without nuke "haves": minister

TOKYO, March 28, Kyodo

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, explaining Tokyo's decision not to take part in U.N. talks on a treaty outlawing nuclear weapons, said Tuesday that such talks are unrealistic without the participation of major nuclear weapon states amid the growing nuclear threat posed by North Korea.

But the decision by the government triggered criticism and disappointment from survivors of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, who saw the first-ever U.N. talks on the treaty to abolish nuclear weapons as a step toward pursuing a nuclear-weapon-free world.

Japan has said it aspires to a world free of nuclear weapons, but relies on the U.S. nuclear deterrent for its protection.

