Park's ex-aide becomes presidential candidate ahead of May 9 polls

A former aide to ousted South Korean president Park Geun Hye on Tuesday was chosen as the presidential candidate of a splinter conservative party ahead of the election scheduled for May 9.

Yoo Seong Min, a lawmaker of the Bareun Party, which has 33 seats in the 300-member unicameral legislature, gained 62.9 percent of the vote in the party's primary.

The party was formed in January after 33 lawmakers broke away from Park's center-right Saenuri Party after parliament passed an impeachment motion against her in December following a wide-ranging corruption scandal that ended her presidency on March 10.