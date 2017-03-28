FOCUS: Learning lessons of "traditional training" in Tochigi avalanche

There have been cases in Japan when civil lawsuits have been brought against mountaineering instructors for their lack of judgment in discerning the potential risk for avalanches when they lead groups of students on expeditions.

And when senior high school students have been participating in an annual springtime tradition of mountain climbing for more than 50 years, following through with the program, despite bad weather, instead of calling off the event might be the preferred option.

But after a tragedy in which seven high school students and a teacher were killed by an avalanche at a ski resort in eastern Japan following a heavy snowfall that made climbing conditions worse, questions are being raised about why organizers of the event continued the activity at all.