Kim's body remains in Malaysia amid uncertainty over progress of talks

The body of Kim Jong Nam, the murdered half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is still in Malaysia, Health Minister Subramaniam Sathasivam said Tuesday as speculation swirled that it would be handed over to North Korea as a trade-off for the nine Malaysians barred from exiting that country.

Malaysian and North Korean officials have been negotiating to resolve their issues, after Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak earlier this month accused North Korea of "effectively holding our citizens hostage" in the wake of the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam on Feb. 13 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Speaking in a press conference at his ministry in Putrajaya, Subramaniam indicated that the body remains in the mortuary of Kuala Lumpur Hospital and claimed no knowledge of it ever having been removed from there, amid reports to the contrary.