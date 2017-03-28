Soccer: Kubo continues to shine as Japan thrash plucky Thailand

Yuya Kubo struck again and had a pair of assists as Japan defeated Thailand 4-0 in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Before a crowd of more than 59,000 at Saitama Stadium, Kubo set up first-half goals for Shinji Kagawa and Shinji Okazaki, who scored his 50th international goal.

On the other side of halftime, the Belgian-based midfielder made it 3-0 for Vahid Halilhodzic's side before Maya Yoshida closed the scoring in the dying minutes.

The win improved Japan to 16 points with three games left in Group B of the final qualifying round. Saudi Arabia, on 13 points, host Iraq later Tuesday.

Australia beat the United Arab Emirates 2-0 earlier Tuesday.

"It's certainly nice to have scored two goals, but the thing I'm most happy about is that we won both games," said Kubo, who also netted in Thursday's 2-0 victory away to the UAE. "I just tried to take the game right at them and managed to send in a few good crosses."

Japan looked nervous during a frantic start to the match, but found a way to exhale when Kagawa pushed the hosts in front in the eighth minute.

Kagawa released Kubo with a long ball down the right wing before running up field to take a low cross back from Kubo. After dodging a couple of defenders, Kagawa struck into the bottom corner to give Japan the lead.

Okazaki doubled the lead in the 19th minute, when Kubo again assisted, this time with a cross for the near post. Okazaki dove in head first to tuck the ball inside, putting Japan in the driver's seat.

Kagawa should have put the game to bed just before the half-hour, when Genki Haraguchi picked him out free inside the box. But the Dortmund man didn't have the composure to keep his shot down, scuffing the ball way off target.

Despite falling behind early, Thailand showed heart by not throwing in the towel and scaring the four-time Asian champions on several occasions before the interval. During injury time, goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima and defender Hiroki Sakai had to clear three successive shots off the line.

But three minutes to the hour, it was none other than the in-form Kubo who drove the dagger into the visitors' hearts. Kubo rolled from right to left across the edge of the box before blasting into the top corner to put Japan into safety.

Yoshida nodded in a corner after 83 minutes for Japan's fourth. The Thais won a penalty with five minutes left when Yuto Nagatomo brought down Teerasil Dangda in the area.

But Kawashima saved Teerasil to preserve a clean sheet for Japan's third consecutive victory of the campaign.

"We may have won but it was not an easy game by any means," Halilhodzic said. "We had to take a realistic approach today. They had their moments and while we're in good standing at the moment, we have not achieved a thing yet."

==Kyodo