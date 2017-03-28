Close

March 28, 2017 22:37

22:22 28 March 2017

Higher court backs restart of halted Takahama reactors

OSAKA, March 28, Kyodo

A Japanese high court on Tuesday revoked a lower court order to halt two nuclear reactors at the Takahama plant on the Sea of Japan coast, accepting an appeal by the operator against the first injunction ever issued in the country to stop operating reactors.

But it is unlikely other nuclear reactors in Japan will soon resume operating due to pending legal matters, analysts say, as fears linger among people living near nuclear facilities about their health and life.

The decision by the Osaka High Court allows Kansai Electric Power Co. to resume operating the Nos. 3 and 4 reactors at the nuclear power plant in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan. The two reactors have been idled for around a year.

