Soccer: Kubo continues to shine as Japan thrash plucky Thailand

Yuya Kubo struck again and had a pair of assists as Japan defeated Thailand 4-0 in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Before a crowd of more than 59,000 at Saitama Stadium, Kubo further cemented his place on Japan, setting up first-half goals for Shinji Kagawa and Shinji Okazaki, who scored his 50th international goal.

On the other side of halftime, the Belgian-based midfielder made it 3-0 for Vahid Halilhodzic's side before Maya Yoshida closed the scoring in the dying minutes against Thailand, who were mathematically eliminated from the Asian qualifiers.

The win improved Japan to 16 points with three games left in Group B of the final qualifying round. Saudi Arabia, on 13 points, host Iraq later Tuesday, and Australia went up to 13 points after beating the United Arab Emirates 2-0 at home.

"It's certainly nice to have scored two goals, but the thing I'm most happy about is that we won both games," said Kubo, who also netted in Thursday's 2-0 victory away to the UAE. "I just tried to take the game right at them and managed to send in a few good crosses."

"I made a few mistakes, but I was involved in the goals, which was good. My job is to have a part in the goals we score so in that regard, I'm happy with the way I played."

"The last time I was called up (in November), I didn't think I made the grade. I feel a little bit better about the way I performed this time."

Halilhodzic didn't hold back in singing Kubo's praises.

"Kubo showed his quality in these two games, he showed that he can play," Halilhodzic said of the 23-year-old. "He scored two great goals and he can pass the ball as well. He's made me look good with the performances he had. I hope he continues to improve at this rate."

Japan looked nervous during a frantic start to the match, but found a way to exhale when Kagawa pushed the hosts in front in the eighth minute.

Kagawa released Kubo with a long ball down the right wing before running up field to take a low cross back from Kubo. After dodging a couple of defenders, Kagawa struck into the bottom corner to give Japan the lead.

Okazaki doubled the lead in the 19th minute, when Kubo again assisted, this time with a cross for the near post. Okazaki dove in head first to tuck the ball inside, putting Japan in the driver's seat.

Kagawa should have put the game to bed just before the half-hour, when Genki Haraguchi picked him out free inside the box. But the Dortmund man didn't have the composure to keep his shot down, scuffing the ball way off target.

Despite falling behind early, Thailand showed heart by not throwing in the towel and scaring the four-time Asian champions on several occasions before the interval. During injury time, goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima and defender Hiroki Sakai had to clear three successive shots off the line.

But three minutes to the hour, it was none other than the in-form Kubo who drove the dagger into the visitors' hearts. Kubo rolled from right to left across the edge of the box before blasting into the top corner to put Japan into safety.

Yoshida, deputizing as captain for the injured Makoto Hasebe, nodded in a corner after 83 minutes for Japan's fourth. The Thais won a penalty with five minutes left when Yuto Nagatomo brought down Teerasil Dangda in the area, but Kawashima saved Teerasil to preserve a clean sheet for Japan's third consecutive victory of the campaign.

Thailand coach Kiatisuk Senamuang tipped his hat to Japan, and swore to make things difficult for his team's remaining three opponents -- UAE, Iraq and Australia.

"I have no complaints, my players gave it their absolute best," Kiatisuk said. "I wanted my players to challenge themselves against the best team in Asia. In our last three games, we will make things very difficult for the other teams."

"It will not be easy for them to get to Russia through Thailand."

Halilhodzic was pleased with the result, but expected a better performance from his team, who he hopes will sharpen up for their next qualifier on June 13 against Iraq in Tehran.

"We may have won but it was not an easy game by any means," he said. "We had to take a realistic approach today. They had their moments and while we're in good standing at the moment, we have not achieved a thing yet."

"Today was not a perfect performance. We made too many easy passing mistakes. Thailand had their chances against Australia and Saudi Arabia, so their skills cannot be ignored."

"I think both the players and I learned a lot. We have to keep working, because these last three games will be even more difficult. Iraq away will be a tough proposition for us."

"But if we continue to put in the work, the path to the World Cup will open."

