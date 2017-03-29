Close

Kyodo News

March 29, 2017 1:39

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

On April 9, this website will be completely redesigned and renewed. For existing subscribers, we will send new passwords by email before the launch.
In addition to launching a new site for subscribers, Kyodo News will start running Kyodo News Plus, an open-access site offering a selection of news, entertainment topics, blog entries by foreign residents of Japan and much more.

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

00:33 29 March 2017

Pope calls on nuke powers' involvement in ban treaty talks

ROME, March 28, Kyodo

Pope Francis on Tuesday encouraged nuclear powers to get involved in U.N. talks on a treaty outlawing nuclear weapons in lieu of staying away from them.

In a message to the negotiations that began in New York on Monday, Francis said a world without nuclear weapons can be created on the basis of mutual trust to be built through dialogue.

"Such dialogue, as far as possible, should include all: nuclear states, countries which do not possess nuclear weapons, the military and private sectors, religious communities, civil societies, and international organizations," he said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 24 Mar 2017Taiwan vows to combat illegal fishing
  2. 23 Mar 2017Chinese military honor guard joins Pakistan's National Day Parade
  3. 23 Mar 2017H.K. customs prosecutes Singapore army vehicles shipper
  4. 24 Mar 2017First Japanese food court opens in Myanmar
  5. 23 Mar 2017Killer of Cambodian political analyst sentenced to life in prison

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete