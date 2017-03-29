Pope calls on nuke powers' involvement in ban treaty talks

Pope Francis on Tuesday encouraged nuclear powers to get involved in U.N. talks on a treaty outlawing nuclear weapons in lieu of staying away from them.

In a message to the negotiations that began in New York on Monday, Francis said a world without nuclear weapons can be created on the basis of mutual trust to be built through dialogue.

"Such dialogue, as far as possible, should include all: nuclear states, countries which do not possess nuclear weapons, the military and private sectors, religious communities, civil societies, and international organizations," he said.