Trump to host China's Xi in Florida on April 6-7: source

U.S. President Donald Trump is making final arrangements to host Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Florida resort April 6-7, a source familiar with U.S.-China relations said Tuesday.

It will be their first meeting since Trump took office Jan. 20. They are expected to discuss North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons development, China's assertive territorial claims in the South China Sea, as well as bilateral trade issues.

Xi will be the second foreign leader to be invited to Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in February.