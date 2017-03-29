Trump inks order to roll back Obama's anti-emissions steps

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday to roll back his predecessor Barack Obama's measures to curb carbon emissions and fight climate change.

Trump's action would make it difficult for the United States to achieve its emissions reduction target pledged under the Paris Agreement, a U.N. pact struck by some 200 countries in 2015 to combat global warming.

Tuesday's order includes a review of the Clean Power Plan, Obama's signature effort to reduce emissions by reining in pollution from coal-fired power plants.