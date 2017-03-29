Close

March 29, 2017 12:57

11:54 29 March 2017

Tennis: Nishikori moves into q'finals at Miami Open

MIAMI, March 28, Kyodo

World No. 4 Kei Nishikori was made to work hard by 57th-ranked Federico Delbonis of Argentina to advance to the Miami Open men's singles quarterfinals with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory on Tuesday.

After taking the first set with ease, Nishikori started making sloppy mistakes in the second as a troublesome left knee started hindering his movement. After receiving treatment, the Japanese dropped three straight games to see the match at Crandon Park Tennis Center leveled at 1-1.

Despite needing three fourth-round sets to get there, the 27-year-old qualified for the quarterfinals for the fourth straight year and will be looking to improve on his semifinal finish last year. His 2016 effort was his best performance in seven appearances at the Florida tournament.

