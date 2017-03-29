URGENT: Toshiba approves U.S. nuclear unit's decision to file for Chapter 11

Toshiba Corp. has approved its troubled U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co.'s decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, people close to the matter said Wednesday, in a move that will allow the embattled conglomerate to limit the risk of further losses in the business.

The company has been under pressure to have Westinghouse file for bankruptcy protection, as the unit is the main cause of its massive losses stemming from plant project delays in the United States leading to cost overruns, informed sources have said.

