China again slams Japanese gov't official's Taiwan visit

The Taiwan Affairs Office, mainland China's agency responsible for ties with the self-governing, democratic island, on Wednesday voiced its "resolute opposition" to a senior Japanese government official's visit to Taiwan last week.

"The Taiwan issue is a core interest of China," Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman of the office, said at a press conference. The visit by senior vice minister of internal affairs Jiro Akama, a lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, "grossly violates the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan," Ma added.

The four documents refer to the China-Japan Joint Statement inked in 1972, the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1978, the China-Japan Joint Declaration of 1998, and the joint statement on advancing strategic and mutually beneficial relations in a comprehensive way signed in 2008.