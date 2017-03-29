Close

Kyodo News

March 29, 2017 14:45

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

On April 9, this website will be completely redesigned and renewed. For existing subscribers, we will send new passwords by email before the launch.
In addition to launching a new site for subscribers, Kyodo News will start running Kyodo News Plus, an open-access site offering a selection of news, entertainment topics, blog entries by foreign residents of Japan and much more.

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:52 29 March 2017

China again slams Japanese gov't official's Taiwan visit

BEIJING, March 29, Kyodo

The Taiwan Affairs Office, mainland China's agency responsible for ties with the self-governing, democratic island, on Wednesday voiced its "resolute opposition" to a senior Japanese government official's visit to Taiwan last week.

"The Taiwan issue is a core interest of China," Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman of the office, said at a press conference. The visit by senior vice minister of internal affairs Jiro Akama, a lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, "grossly violates the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan," Ma added.

The four documents refer to the China-Japan Joint Statement inked in 1972, the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1978, the China-Japan Joint Declaration of 1998, and the joint statement on advancing strategic and mutually beneficial relations in a comprehensive way signed in 2008.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 24 Mar 2017Taiwan vows to combat illegal fishing
  2. 23 Mar 2017Chinese military honor guard joins Pakistan's National Day Parade
  3. 23 Mar 2017H.K. customs prosecutes Singapore army vehicles shipper
  4. 24 Mar 2017First Japanese food court opens in Myanmar
  5. 23 Mar 2017Killer of Cambodian political analyst sentenced to life in prison

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete