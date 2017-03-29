Video Advisory (March 29) World's 1st transplant performed of retinal cells from another's iPS cells

16:02 29 March 2017
World's 1st transplant performed of retinal cells from another's iPS cells
-- A Japanese research team says at a press conference in Kobe on March 28, 2017 that it has transplanted retinal cells grown from artificially derived stem cells of a person to another person suffering from a serious eye illness. It was the first time in the world that such a transplant involving induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPS cells, has been performed.
