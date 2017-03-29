Video Advisory (March 29) World's 1st transplant performed of retinal cells from another's iPS cells

The following is the latest available news video.

World's 1st transplant performed of retinal cells from another's iPS cells

-- A Japanese research team says at a press conference in Kobe on March 28, 2017 that it has transplanted retinal cells grown from artificially derived stem cells of a person to another person suffering from a serious eye illness. It was the first time in the world that such a transplant involving induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPS cells, has been performed.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_16089/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo