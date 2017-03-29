URGENT: Westinghouse files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy: source

Toshiba Corp.'s troubled U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, in a move that will allow the Japanese conglomerate to limit further losses in the business, a source close to the matter said Wednesday.

The Japanese company had been under pressure from its main banks to have Westinghouse file for bankruptcy protection, sources have said.

The unit is the main cause of its massive losses stemming from plant project delays in the United States leading to cost overruns.