16:27 29 March 2017
China admits holding missing Taiwan NGO worker
BEIJING, March 29, Kyodo
The Taiwan Affairs Office, mainland China's agency responsible for ties with the self-governing, democratic island, acknowledged Wednesday that a worker of a Taiwan nongovernmental organization has been detained for questioning on suspicion of state security crimes.
According to Taiwan media, Lee Ming-cheh, 42, of Taipei Wenshan Community College has been incommunicado since arriving in mainland China from Macau on March 19.
Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman of the office, said at a press conference that the "legal rights of the Taiwan compatriot will be protected," adding that the man would not be "unduly detained."
