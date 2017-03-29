China admits holding missing Taiwan NGO worker

The Taiwan Affairs Office, mainland China's agency responsible for ties with the self-governing, democratic island, acknowledged Wednesday that a worker of a Taiwan nongovernmental organization has been detained for questioning on suspicion of state security crimes.

According to Taiwan media, Lee Ming-cheh, 42, of Taipei Wenshan Community College has been incommunicado since arriving in mainland China from Macau on March 19.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman of the office, said at a press conference that the "legal rights of the Taiwan compatriot will be protected," adding that the man would not be "unduly detained."