Toshiba's U.S. nuclear unit files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Toshiba Corp.'s troubled U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, in a move that will allow the Japanese conglomerate to limit further losses in the business, the two companies said Wednesday.

"Today, we have taken action," Interim President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Emeterio Gutierrez said in a release.

"We are focused on developing a plan of reorganization to emerge from Chapter 11 as a stronger company while continuing to be a global nuclear technology leader."